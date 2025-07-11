Russia's Strategy to Balance Oil Production

In an effort to align with international agreements, Russia aims to fully compensate for previously exceeding its OPEC+ oil production quota, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Reported by Interfax news agency, Novak highlighted that Russia is targeting August-September for this adjustment, indicating a commitment to global production standards.

Additionally, the Russian government is considering a complete ban on gasoline exports, with final decisions hinging on market prices in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)