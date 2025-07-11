Left Menu

Rising Tensions in the South China Sea: US and Allies Stand Firm Against China

China's intimidation tactics in the South China Sea have not forced rival claimant states to surrender their sovereign interests, as US Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Stephen Koehler emphasized in a Manila forum. He reiterated US commitments to defend freedom of passage and deter aggression in the region.

Updated: 11-07-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:32 IST
Rising Tensions in the South China Sea: US and Allies Stand Firm Against China
Despite escalating 'bullying tactics,' China has failed to intimidate rival states into surrendering their sovereign interests in the disputed South China Sea, according to US Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Stephen Koehler. The United States, along with its allies, is prepared to bolster deterrence measures against Beijing's aggressive maneuvers.

Speaking at a forum in Manila, Koehler assured attendees of the US's commitment to defend freedom of navigation and uphold the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific. He highlighted the role of the Pacific Fleet in maintaining regional stability and deterring acts of aggression, citing instances of China's increasingly assertive actions, such as the use of rammings and water cannons.

The forum, marking the 9th anniversary of an international arbitration ruling that rejected China's extensive claims in the South China Sea, saw participation from Western and Asian diplomats. The Philippines, having pursued arbitration in 2013, continues to publicly challenge China's defiance of the ruling while strengthening its own territorial defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

