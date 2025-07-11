SA's Lamola Leads Delegation at AU Executive Council to Shape Africa’s Future

South Africa is playing a prominent role in shaping the future of the African continent as Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola leads the country's delegation at the 47th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council, currently underway in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. The two-day session, which commenced on Thursday, July 10, is being hosted ahead of the AU Summit and brings together foreign ministers and high-level representatives from AU member states to deliberate on key policy and strategic matters.

Key Priorities: Budget, Appointments, and Institutional Resilience

A central focus of this year’s Executive Council meeting is the consideration and adoption of the African Union’s budget for 2026. The budget serves as a vital enabler for the AU to execute its strategic objectives, fund its institutions—including the AU Commission, and implement continental policies that foster peace, development, and integration.

In a statement issued by South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the budget was described as essential to sustaining the AU’s operational functionality and resilience, particularly in addressing complex transnational challenges such as conflict, economic disparity, climate change, and public health.

In addition to budgetary deliberations, the Executive Council is expected to appoint two remaining Commissioners to the AU Commission, critical positions that have a direct bearing on Africa’s developmental trajectory:

Commissioner for Economic Trade, Tourism, Industry, and Minerals (ETTIM)

Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation (ESTI)

These appointments are crucial in advancing Africa’s strategic pillars such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), industrialization, and the promotion of science and digital education under Agenda 2063.

South Africa’s Strategic Engagement and G20 Presidency

Minister Lamola is also using the platform to brief his counterparts on South Africa’s ongoing G20 Presidency, highlighting preparations for the G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held in Johannesburg in November 2025. This summit is being billed as a historic opportunity to amplify Africa’s voice on global economic, political, and sustainability issues.

South Africa has placed particular emphasis on bridging the global digital divide, reforming multilateral institutions, and addressing debt sustainability for low- and middle-income countries—many of which are African.

“South Africa is committed to ensuring that Africa speaks with one voice in global multilateral platforms, and the G20 summit will serve as a pivotal space to reflect the priorities and realities of African nations,” Minister Lamola said.

Promoting Peace, Unity, and Prosperity

Minister Lamola also reiterated South Africa’s steadfast commitment to the African Union’s broader strategic agenda, including:

Silencing the Guns by 2030: A flagship initiative aimed at ending conflicts across the continent and fostering a peaceful and secure Africa.

Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063: The roadmap for Africa’s collective long-term vision for inclusive development and shared prosperity.

Operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): An economic integration project that aims to create a single African market, expand intra-Africa trade, and drive industrialization.

Lamola emphasized that South Africa's participation reflects a deep commitment to strengthening the AU and its institutions, particularly in advancing peacebuilding mechanisms and multilateral economic frameworks.

Bilateral Diplomacy on the Sidelines

Beyond the formal plenary sessions, Minister Lamola is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from other AU member states. These meetings aim to deepen diplomatic ties, exchange views on mutual challenges, and explore avenues for regional cooperation, particularly in peacekeeping, education, and technology transfer.

Such side-line engagements are instrumental in building solidarity and ensuring that African nations can collaboratively respond to global shocks and shape a unified African policy voice in international forums.

A Broader Commitment to African Renaissance

The Executive Council meeting is part of the AU’s larger calendar of institutional sessions aimed at driving the implementation of Agenda 2063, Africa’s long-term blueprint for transforming the continent into a global powerhouse. With the Malabo session focusing heavily on governance, economic recovery, and institutional reforms, it marks a pivotal moment for the AU to recalibrate its strategies amid shifting global dynamics.

South Africa’s proactive involvement in this session further cements its role as a pan-African advocate for inclusive growth, peace, innovation, and global engagement, and underscores its dedication to achieving a unified, prosperous, and resilient Africa.

The 47th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will conclude on Friday, July 11, 2025, with key decisions to be ratified at the AU Heads of State Summit scheduled later this month.