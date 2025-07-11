Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Examiner's Tragic End Exposes Student Fury

In Haryana's Hisar district, four students were arrested for allegedly murdering their school director, Jagbir Singh Pannu, as a result of sustained disciplinary reprimands. Investigations revealed a premeditated conspiracy involving two minors who executed the attack and two who supplied the weapon. The tragedy underscores rising student rage.

In a deeply distressing incident in Haryana's Hisar district, four students from a private senior secondary school were apprehended by law enforcement officials, charged with the murder of the school director, Jagbir Singh Pannu. The superintendent of police, Hansi's Amit Yashvardhan, confirmed the involvement of two minors who carried out the violent act and two accomplices involved in the conspiracy, providing the weapon used.

The attack took place on Thursday at the institute's premises in Baas village. CCTV footage vividly captured the grim aftermath, showing two assailants fleeing. Pannu, aged 55, succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to a local hospital. Reports suggest the students were driven by resentment as a result of repeated reprimands for indiscipline, including admonitions on maintaining their hair and behavior.

The SP further highlighted that the plot was orchestrated days before the crime, as preliminary investigations continue. Authorities are probing possible external influences, including potential gang connections via social media, although no prior criminal records are linked to the young suspects. The unsettling event has sparked wider concerns about youth behavior and school safety.

