Trade Facilitation Conference 2025 Launches with Focus on Scientific Excellence

In a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing India’s trade ecosystem through scientific modernization, Union Minister of State for Finance, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, inaugurated the first-ever Trade Facilitation Conference 2025 under the theme “Scientific Excellence for Seamless Trade” on July 11, 2025, at the C. Subramaniam Auditorium, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Pusa Campus, New Delhi.

The event, organized by the Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL) under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), brought together a distinguished array of policymakers, regulatory officials, and stakeholders from across India’s trade, taxation, and scientific communities.

Elevating Scientific Infrastructure for Trade

In his inaugural address, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary underscored the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to building a modern, efficient, and globally credible testing framework that not only reinforces economic growth and compliance, but also simplifies the Ease of Doing Business.

“An efficient testing infrastructure is the backbone of a trusted trade environment. Scientific excellence ensures our systems are transparent, our trade facilitative, and our economy robust,” said the Minister.

He also highlighted that in today’s rapidly evolving global trade landscape, India’s ability to streamline customs and revenue processes through cutting-edge science and technology would be a defining factor in maintaining competitiveness.

CRCL’s Role in Trade and Revenue Enforcement

Shri Vivek Ranjan, Member (Tax Policy & Legal), CBIC, took the opportunity to highlight CRCL’s critical role in maintaining the integrity of revenue collection through accurate material classification, thereby ensuring compliance with customs and tax laws.

Shri Surjit Bhujabal, Member (Customs), CBIC, provided a detailed summary of the trade facilitation initiatives driven by CRCL. These include steps toward:

Reduced testing timelines

Upgraded infrastructure

Digitized sample management

R&D-backed process innovation

Celebrating Legacy and Modernization

The conference’s inaugural session was marked by multiple commemorative and informational releases, showcasing both CRCL’s historical legacy and its forward-looking vision:

Documentary Film: “Science at the Border: The Story of Indian Customs Laboratories” — chronicling the evolution and contributions of CRCL since its origins in 1912.

CRCL Coffee Table Book: A visual tribute to the institution’s achievements, scientific milestones, and national role in policy enforcement.

CRCL Brochure: Outlining the network, infrastructure, and expanded testing capabilities of CRCL and its regional laboratories.

SOP Video on Petroleum Sampling: Demonstrating best practices in laboratory sampling, a critical component for accurate testing and regulatory compliance.

Participation and Cross-Sector Collaboration

With over 400 delegates in attendance, the conference created a unique convergence of:

CBIC leadership and field formations

Partner Government Agencies (PGAs) such as FSSAI, CDSCO, the Textile Committee, and Animal and Plant Quarantine officials

Trade bodies, institutional representatives, and technical experts

Mr. V. Suresh, Director (Revenue Laboratories), delivered a comprehensive presentation on CRCL’s network, services, modernization drive, and recent reforms in laboratory operations.

Subsequent presentations by PGAs provided insights into regulatory alignment, compliance pathways, and facilitated testing and certification, all of which are crucial to enabling smooth trade flows and enhancing India’s international trade reputation.

Interactive Sessions: Bridging Gaps and Building Trust

The interactive segment of the conference enabled a two-way dialogue between:

Industry representatives

Laboratory officials

Customs officers

Regulatory and technical experts

Key concerns and procedural bottlenecks were openly discussed, enabling the co-creation of solutions and clarification of regulatory frameworks. This approach fostered an environment of transparency, responsiveness, and stakeholder engagement.

Strategic Outcomes and Commitments

The Trade Facilitation Conference 2025 culminated in a shared commitment to advancing the scientific backbone of India's customs and trade enforcement system. The key takeaways and forward-looking goals included:

Reducing laboratory testing timeframes through automation and procedural standardization

Upgrading and integrating laboratory infrastructure nationwide

Establishing a national-level training and capacity-building roadmap

Expanding the laboratory network for wider, faster sampling and analysis

Focusing on R&D for new material classification and fraud detection techniques

Strengthening human resources in customs science

Constituting a core stakeholder group for continuous feedback and collaborative policy evolution

CRCL: A Century-Old Scientific Institution with a Modern Mandate

Established formally in 1939, and tracing its origins to the Imperial Customs Laboratory in Calcutta (1912) and Excise Lab in Kasauli, the Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL) has emerged as a pillar of scientific integrity in India’s customs and indirect tax ecosystem.

Through its vast network of regional laboratories and scientific experts, CRCL ensures:

Accurate classification of goods

Detection of contraband or misdeclared materials

Enforcement of import/export compliance norms

Protection of public health and environment

Today, CRCL is driving the shift from manual processes to technology-led systems, ensuring that science keeps pace with the demands of fast-paced global commerce.

A Future-Oriented Vision for Trade Facilitation

The Trade Facilitation Conference 2025 stands as a testimony to the government’s vision of transforming India into a trusted, agile, and scientifically enabled trade hub. By aligning policy, infrastructure, and stakeholder engagement, the conference marks a paradigm shift in customs administration, one where “Scientific Excellence” truly becomes the backbone of “Seamless Trade.”