Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case: A Legal Battle Over Savarkar Comments

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, through his lawyer, pleaded not guilty in a Pune court concerning a defamation case related to statements on V D Savarkar.

The complaint was filed by Satyaki Savarkar, who alleged Gandhi made false accusations about the Hindutva figure during a London address in March 2023. Judicial Magistrate Amol Sriram Shinde read the charge, to which Gandhi's counsel, Milind Pawar, entered a not guilty plea.

The case now progresses towards trial, with Satyaki Savarkar's team prepared to present witnesses and evidence, while Gandhi's defense is set to cross-examine them. The next hearing is scheduled for July 29.

