Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case: A Legal Battle Over Savarkar Comments

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty via his lawyer in a Pune court defamation case over his comments on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. The case, brought by Satyaki Savarkar, involves alleged false statements by Gandhi in London, with proceedings moving towards trial as both sides prepare their arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:05 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, through his lawyer, pleaded not guilty in a Pune court concerning a defamation case related to statements on V D Savarkar.

The complaint was filed by Satyaki Savarkar, who alleged Gandhi made false accusations about the Hindutva figure during a London address in March 2023. Judicial Magistrate Amol Sriram Shinde read the charge, to which Gandhi's counsel, Milind Pawar, entered a not guilty plea.

The case now progresses towards trial, with Satyaki Savarkar's team prepared to present witnesses and evidence, while Gandhi's defense is set to cross-examine them. The next hearing is scheduled for July 29.

