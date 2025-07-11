Bihar's Major Pension Boost: A Leap Towards Social Justice

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled an enhanced pension scheme, raising the monthly payout to Rs 1,100 for over 1.11 crore beneficiaries, ranging from senior citizens to widows and people with disabilities.

The move, part of a broader initiative to bolster social services, saw Rs 1,227 crore distributed, underlining the government's resolve to prioritize the most vulnerable segments of the population. This increase followed a previous allotment hike from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 on June 24.

The Bihar government's commitment extends beyond financial aid, focusing also on women's empowerment and social welfare. The pensions, facilitated by six schemes, highlight the state's ongoing efforts in social justice and gender equality, with a distribution that favors women beneficiaries at 54.5% compared to 45.5% men.

