Left Menu

Bihar's Major Pension Boost: A Leap Towards Social Justice

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar increased the monthly pension amount from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 for over 1.11 crore beneficiaries, including seniors, widows, and people with disabilities. The state disbursed Rs 1,227 crore across six pension schemes, demonstrating a commitment to social justice and gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:24 IST
Bihar's Major Pension Boost: A Leap Towards Social Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled an enhanced pension scheme, raising the monthly payout to Rs 1,100 for over 1.11 crore beneficiaries, ranging from senior citizens to widows and people with disabilities.

The move, part of a broader initiative to bolster social services, saw Rs 1,227 crore distributed, underlining the government's resolve to prioritize the most vulnerable segments of the population. This increase followed a previous allotment hike from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 on June 24.

The Bihar government's commitment extends beyond financial aid, focusing also on women's empowerment and social welfare. The pensions, facilitated by six schemes, highlight the state's ongoing efforts in social justice and gender equality, with a distribution that favors women beneficiaries at 54.5% compared to 45.5% men.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025