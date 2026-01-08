Vaishnaw to confer 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar on 100 rail officials on Friday

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will confer the 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar on 100 employees and officers for their exemplary service here on Friday.

Officials said the awardees include personnel who played a critical role in ensuring safe and seamless Railway operations during large-scale events such as the Mahakumbh.

''A total of 100 awardees have been selected for the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar–2025, covering a wide spectrum of contributions in innovation, operational efficiency, safety, security, revenue augmentation, timely completion of projects, excellence in sports, and other distinguished areas of service,'' the Railway Ministry said.

''In addition to individual honours, 26 Shields will be awarded to the best-performing Railway Zones across various categories, acknowledging their outstanding achievements and overall excellence,'' it added.

Officials said the awardees also include officers whose contributions during Operation Sindoor ensured uninterrupted railway operations and public relief under demanding conditions, as well as those who introduced advanced Ballast Cleaning Machines in difficult sections, significantly improving track safety, ride quality, and long-term maintenance efficiency.

According to the ministry, the award ceremony underscores the Indian Railways' commitment to recognising dedication, professionalism, and exemplary service, while celebrating the collective efforts of its workforce in building a safer, more efficient, and passenger-centric rail system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)