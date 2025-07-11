Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident at Ashoka Park Pond

A 17-year-old boy named Salman drowned in a pond at Ashoka Park in southeast Delhi. He had recently arrived from Meerut to visit his father. Despite rescue efforts, he was declared dead at the hospital. Legal proceedings are underway, and further investigation is ongoing.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:15 IST
A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Ashoka Park in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony area, where a 17-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a pond, according to police.

The victim, Salman, a resident of Kastbadda village near Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, had come to Delhi to meet his father, who works as a laborer. The boy went with some acquaintances to the park, where the unfortunate accident took place.

Emergency services were called, and divers retrieved him, but doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival. Legal action under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been initiated as further investigations continue.

