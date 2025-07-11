Tragic Drowning Incident at Ashoka Park Pond

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Ashoka Park in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony area, where a 17-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a pond, according to police.

The victim, Salman, a resident of Kastbadda village near Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, had come to Delhi to meet his father, who works as a laborer. The boy went with some acquaintances to the park, where the unfortunate accident took place.

Emergency services were called, and divers retrieved him, but doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival. Legal action under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been initiated as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)