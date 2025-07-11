Mumbai Teacher Faces Charges for Molestation in Classroom
A Mumbai teacher has been charged with molesting a 12-year-old student during class. The case emerged after the student informed her family about the inappropriate behavior, prompting police to take action under specific legal provisions.
A teacher in Mumbai has been charged for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times within the confines of a classroom, according to a police official from Samta Nagar police station.
The accused, aged 40, reportedly inappropriately touched the Class 6 student during class hours. The incident came to public attention when the young girl confided in her family, who then reported the matter to the authorities.
A case was filed against the teacher on Thursday under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertain to molestation and sexual assault.
(With inputs from agencies.)
