Mumbai Teacher Faces Charges for Molestation in Classroom

A teacher in Mumbai has been charged for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times within the confines of a classroom, according to a police official from Samta Nagar police station.

The accused, aged 40, reportedly inappropriately touched the Class 6 student during class hours. The incident came to public attention when the young girl confided in her family, who then reported the matter to the authorities.

A case was filed against the teacher on Thursday under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertain to molestation and sexual assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)