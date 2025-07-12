Trump Administration's Legal Battle with California Over Egg Laws

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against the state of California in an attempt to block animal welfare laws mandating the sale of cage-free eggs. The administration asserts that these regulations violate the U.S. Constitution by imposing a financial burden on egg production, inflating prices nationwide.

California's voter-approved initiatives, Proposition 12 and others, have faced criticism from federal officials who believe state laws shouldn't impact other states detrimentally. Although egg prices rose last year and early this year, many attribute this to bird flu and seasonal trends, not just California's legislation.

Critics, including the California Department of Justice, suggest this lawsuit is politically motivated. Meanwhile, organizations like the Humane World for Animals argue that consumer demand for ethical farming has already driven many producers toward cage-free practices, independent of state laws.