Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

In a bid to control the spread of the highly infectious H5N1 bird flu, Belgium announced the culling of approximately 55,000 chickens. The outbreak has been identified in a western province close to the French border, as reported by the federal food safety agency, AFSCA, on Friday.

The move is part of a broader effort to manage the disease, with protection and surveillance zones overlapping existing areas marked due to a similar outbreak last month. Some of these zones extend into neighboring France, intensifying cross-border biosecurity measures.

The European Food Safety Authority highlighted in December a concerning trend of widespread bird flu outbreaks among wild birds across Europe. This early and robust wave of infection is echoed by Israel's recent report of an H5N1 case on a farm, signaling a broader regional threat.