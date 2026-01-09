Left Menu

Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

Belgium plans to cull 55,000 chickens in response to an H5N1 bird flu outbreak near its French border. Overlapping zones established for outbreak control also extend into France. The European Food Safety Authority has noted an unprecedented spread of bird flu across Europe, paralleled by an outbreak in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:30 IST
Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a bid to control the spread of the highly infectious H5N1 bird flu, Belgium announced the culling of approximately 55,000 chickens. The outbreak has been identified in a western province close to the French border, as reported by the federal food safety agency, AFSCA, on Friday.

The move is part of a broader effort to manage the disease, with protection and surveillance zones overlapping existing areas marked due to a similar outbreak last month. Some of these zones extend into neighboring France, intensifying cross-border biosecurity measures.

The European Food Safety Authority highlighted in December a concerning trend of widespread bird flu outbreaks among wild birds across Europe. This early and robust wave of infection is echoed by Israel's recent report of an H5N1 case on a farm, signaling a broader regional threat.

TRENDING

1
The Tariff Gamble: Trump's Manufacturing Job Challenge

The Tariff Gamble: Trump's Manufacturing Job Challenge

 Global
2
Tragedy in Sirmaur: Himachal Bus Mishap Claims 14 Lives

Tragedy in Sirmaur: Himachal Bus Mishap Claims 14 Lives

 India
3
Uchit Singhal: Transforming Jammu Division's Railway Success

Uchit Singhal: Transforming Jammu Division's Railway Success

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over Grok's Image Generation on Social Media

Controversy Erupts Over Grok's Image Generation on Social Media

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026