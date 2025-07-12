Left Menu

U.N. Report Could Spark Shift in Sanctions on Syria

A U.N. report finds no active ties between Al Qaeda and Syria's interim government led by HTS, potentially aiding U.S. efforts to lift sanctions. The report could support negotiations, though diplomatic challenges remain, especially with involvement from Russia and China regarding foreign fighters' status.

A United Nations report has revealed the absence of active ties between Al Qaeda and Syria's interim government, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). This finding could bolster the U.S. endeavor to remove sanctions on Syria, with the report anticipated to be published later this month.

HTS, formerly an Al Qaeda affiliate, parted ways in 2016 and in late December, led a rebellion against President Bashar al-Assad. With Ahmed al-Sharaa as the interim president, the group looks to establish an inclusive governance structure. This report emerges as the U.S. contemplates lifting U.N. sanctions on HTS and Sharaa.

However, Washington's objective encounters diplomatic hurdles, requiring backing from Russia and China in the Security Council. Both nations, particularly concerned about foreign fighters in Syria, hold reservations about the integration of these fighters into the Syrian army, a plan endorsed by the U.S.

