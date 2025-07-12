Left Menu

Tension in West Bank: Palestinian American Fatally Attacked

A Palestinian American man was fatally beaten by settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The incident has heightened tensions in an area already fraught with conflict. The deceased's family demands justice, and the U.S. State Department and Israeli military are currently investigating the tragic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 13:45 IST
Tension in West Bank: Palestinian American Fatally Attacked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Palestinian American man, Sayafollah Musallet, known as Saif, was beaten to death by settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and another Palestinian, Hussein Al-Shalabi, was shot dead, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Musallet's family, based in Tampa, Florida, stated that medics were delayed in reaching him, and he died before arriving at the hospital. They are calling for a U.S. State Department-led investigation to hold those responsible accountable. The U.S. State Department is aware of the situation but has refrained from further comment respecting the family's privacy.

The Israeli military is investigating the incident following reports of confrontations between Palestinians and settlers, sparked by rock-throwing. Such violence has increased since the Israeli-Hamas conflict began in Gaza. Past incidents in the West Bank, described as illegal by the United Nations, continue to fuel the ongoing tension.

