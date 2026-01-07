US Backs Security Pledges for Ukraine Amid Russia Tensions

The United States has, for the first time, backed a coalition's vow to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, aiming to deter future Russian aggression. This pledge, announced at a Paris summit of European nations, focuses on binding commitments to support Ukraine if attacked again by Russia.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff emphasized President Donald Trump's strong support for these security protocols, designed to deter and defend against attacks in Ukraine. Coalition leaders also announced participation in a proposed US-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism as discussions on security guarantees progress.

Talks to end the conflict have accelerated, but Moscow has shown reluctance to accept these arrangements. European leaders, including Emmanuel Macron, stressed renewed US-European unity, pledging support for a multinational force to rebuild Ukraine's armed forces and bolster deterrence efforts.

