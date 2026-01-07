Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra as BJP and NCP Leaders Exchange Barbs

In the latest political skirmish in Maharashtra, BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule countered Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's criticism of the saffron party, urging him to adhere to the agreement within their alliance, Mahayuti, which discourages mutual denunciation.

At a Pune press conference, Bawankule reminded Pawar of the pre-election understanding to contest polls without slandering alliance partners. He cited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as an example of upholding this rule by not attacking Pawar's NCP or the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Tensions further escalated as Bawankule addressed Pawar's focus on BJP leadership in Pune over development issues while referencing unresolved allegations from the Rs 70,000-crore irrigation scam case, underscoring that truth will emerge post-verdict.