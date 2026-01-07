Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra as BJP and NCP Leaders Exchange Barbs
Maharashtra's political landscape heats up as BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule urges Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to avoid criticism of their alliance, Mahayuti. Pawar previously questioned BJP's development efforts in Pune and raised past allegations against him. Bawankule reminded Pawar about the Mahayuti’s pre-agreed non-criticism policy.
In the latest political skirmish in Maharashtra, BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule countered Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's criticism of the saffron party, urging him to adhere to the agreement within their alliance, Mahayuti, which discourages mutual denunciation.
At a Pune press conference, Bawankule reminded Pawar of the pre-election understanding to contest polls without slandering alliance partners. He cited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as an example of upholding this rule by not attacking Pawar's NCP or the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.
Tensions further escalated as Bawankule addressed Pawar's focus on BJP leadership in Pune over development issues while referencing unresolved allegations from the Rs 70,000-crore irrigation scam case, underscoring that truth will emerge post-verdict.
