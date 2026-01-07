Aleppo Clashes Escalate Amid Syrian-Turkish Tensions

Renewed violence erupted in Aleppo on Tuesday, resulting in at least four deaths and several injuries, according to state media reports. The Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are each blaming the other for instigating the deadly clashes.

This round of conflict highlights the ongoing struggle to integrate the U.S.-backed SDF with Syria's central government, a move aimed at addressing deep-seated divisions in the war-torn nation. The SDF, which has maintained autonomy and control over Islamic State prisons and oil resources, is hesitant to relinquish its power, further complicating the situation.

The failure to bridge this divide risks escalating violence and could potentially provoke Turkish military involvement, given Turkey's longstanding opposition to Kurdish fighters. With civilians among those killed, local officials continue negotiations to halt the conflict, as tensions remain high in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods of Aleppo.

(With inputs from agencies.)