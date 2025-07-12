Left Menu

Russia-North Korea Pact: A New Era of Strategic Alliances

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with North Korean officials in Wonsan, North Korea, to discuss strategic cooperation, including military support for Russia's actions in Ukraine. The countries plan to enhance their alliance via a defense pact, as North Korea prepares to send troops and engineers to aid Russia.

Updated: 12-07-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:24 IST
Sergei Lavrov

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in discussions with North Korean authorities in Wonsan on Saturday, where Pyongyang pledged its unwavering support for Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. This meeting, reported by TASS, signifies a bolstering alliance between the two nations.

Following his attendance at the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Lavrov arrived in Wonsan, which houses both missile and naval facilities and a new seaside resort. This visit is part of a series of high-level meetings to strengthen the nations' strategic cooperation, now evolving into a mutual defense agreement.

Notably, North Korea has promised to dispatch military engineers to aid reconstruction efforts in Russia's Kursk region, a site of prior conflict. Meanwhile, Lavrov is scheduled to proceed to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. The dialogue between Lavrov and North Korean officials comes as both countries look to enhance partnership levels and foster regional tourism.

