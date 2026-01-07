Pakistan-Saudi Defense Pact: A Strategic Financial Conversion

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are in pivotal negotiations to transform a $2 billion Saudi loan into a JF-17 fighter jet deal. The discussions represent a strategic move to operationalize defense ties after the nations signed a significant mutual defense pact last year.

With Pakistan facing severe financial strains, the deal underscores how both countries are enhancing military cooperation, while Saudi Arabia reassesses its security partnerships amid concerns over U.S. commitments in the Middle East. The JF-17 jets, co-developed by Pakistan and China, have been a focal point of the ongoing talks.

The mutual defense pact, signed in the wake of regional tensions, has deepened a longstanding security relationship. It commits both nations to view any attack on one as an attack on both, mirroring decades of military collaboration and financial support between the two countries.