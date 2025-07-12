Taiwan's HIMARS Drill: A Bold Stance Against Chinese Aggression

Taiwan showcased its military capabilities on Saturday by deploying its HIMARS artillery systems, part of an extensive 10-day Han Kuang exercise designed to counter any potential Chinese invasion threats.

The drills, which will soon include live-fire exercises, feature maneuvers to evade enemy detection and show Taiwan's resolve to assert its sovereignty.

In response to China's increasing military pressure around Taiwan, this demonstration signals a firm stand by Taiwan's government against its neighbor's claims and shows readiness to protect its democratic governance.

