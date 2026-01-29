Greenland's Journey: From Colonial Rule to Self-Determination

Greenland's indigenous communities, the Kalaallit, Tunumi, and Inughuit, who represent nearly 90% of the population, have been historically overshadowed in discussions about the island's sovereignty. Despite this, they have strived for decades to reclaim their right to self-determination and maintain cultural heritage.

The island has witnessed a series of arrivals, including Norse settlers in the south and indigenous Inuit from the west. These groups interacted in complex ways, with Inuit adaptability allowing them to survive when Norse colonies perished during the Little Ice Age.

Modern Greenland, especially its capital Nuuk, is a hub of activity and political assertion. The push for full independence from Denmark continues, with the island exercising self-government and cultural promotion, while Indigenous lifestyles persist alongside modern advancements.

