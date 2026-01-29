Left Menu

Greenland's Journey: From Colonial Rule to Self-Determination

The indigenous Kalaallit, Tunumi, and Inughuit people of Greenland strive for self-determination amidst historical colonial influences. Their heritage and resilience are evident through centuries of adaptation, from Norse interactions to modern self-governance efforts. Despite external pressures, they maintain a strong cultural identity and push for independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brunswick | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:07 IST
Greenland's Journey: From Colonial Rule to Self-Determination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Greenland's indigenous communities, the Kalaallit, Tunumi, and Inughuit, who represent nearly 90% of the population, have been historically overshadowed in discussions about the island's sovereignty. Despite this, they have strived for decades to reclaim their right to self-determination and maintain cultural heritage.

The island has witnessed a series of arrivals, including Norse settlers in the south and indigenous Inuit from the west. These groups interacted in complex ways, with Inuit adaptability allowing them to survive when Norse colonies perished during the Little Ice Age.

Modern Greenland, especially its capital Nuuk, is a hub of activity and political assertion. The push for full independence from Denmark continues, with the island exercising self-government and cultural promotion, while Indigenous lifestyles persist alongside modern advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026