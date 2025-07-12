Left Menu

IIM-Calcutta Student Remanded in Custody over Rape Allegation

A student from the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta is in police custody until July 19, accused of raping a woman on campus. The arrest followed an FIR filed by the victim. The prosecution seeks extended custody for further investigation, while the defense argues inconsistencies in the accusation.

An Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta student accused of raping a woman has been remanded to police custody until July 19, following an FIR filed by the alleged victim at Haridevpur police station. The Alipore court's additional chief judicial magistrate listened to arguments from both sides before making the decision on custody.

The woman, a clinical psychologist, claimed she was summoned to the campus hostel for a counseling session but was allegedly raped there. The prosecution requested the accused's detainment until July 25 for further investigation and interrogation. Meanwhile, the defense posited that the secure campus protocol might indicate discrepancies in the woman's allegations.

This incident follows a recent case of alleged gang rape at a law college in Kolkata, drawing heightened scrutiny and concern over campus security in the city.

