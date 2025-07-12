Chennai Police Denies Threat to Manager Amidst Suicide Probe

Amidst ongoing investigations into an alleged suicide case in Madhavaram, Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun has vehemently denied claims that the police threatened the deceased, identified as Naveen. The manager, accused of swindling money, reportedly took his own life on July 9, according to the authorities.

Commissioner Arun addressed the media, asserting that neither threats nor enquiries were made by the police preceding the incident. Naveen reportedly emphasized in an email his intent to repay the Rs 40 crore misappropriated funds after selling the land purchased with the swindled money. The police continue to explore other potential motives or complications related to the case.

In an unrelated crackdown, police arrested 27 individuals involved in a drunken brawl tied to narcotics activities at a pub in Nungambakkam. The operation led to a significant decrease in drug use at pubs, with 54 drug suppliers, including 23 foreigners, arrested so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)