Empowering Youth: Modi's Rozgar Mela Delivers Jobs in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Rozgar Mela' initiative provided 237 young candidates in Jammu and Kashmir with government job appointments. Facilitated by Jitin Prasada, the event emphasized the region's priority for employment and economic boost. The broader initiative saw over 51,000 appointments nationwide, reinforcing goals of youth empowerment and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:56 IST
In a significant boost to employment efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Rozgar Mela' saw 237 candidates in Jammu and Kashmir receiving job appointment letters on Saturday.

The appointments were part of a nationwide effort, administered via video conferencing from 47 locations, where over 51,000 letters were distributed. Union Minister Jitin Prasada emphasized the importance of the region to the administration's priorities.

This event marks the first job fair by Northern Railway's Jammu division and underscores the government's commitment to empowering the youth. The newly recruited employees will receive online training to ensure efficiency in their roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

