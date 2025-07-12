Left Menu

Fatal Shelling Incident in Russia's Belgorod Region

A man was killed in Russia's Belgorod region after a shell hit his home. Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, has been a frequent target since Russia's invasion in 2022, although recent attacks have decreased as Russia intensifies efforts in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:59 IST
Fatal Shelling Incident in Russia's Belgorod Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A tragic incident unfolded in Russia's Belgorod region when a shell struck a private residence, resulting in the death of a man. This was confirmed by regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in a Telegram post on Saturday.

The Belgorod region, which shares borders with Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions, has been a constant target of Kyiv's forces following the dispatch of Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

While the frequency of such strikes has decreased in recent months, this comes as Russia has escalated its offensive moves against adjacent Ukrainian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025