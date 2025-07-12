Fatal Shelling Incident in Russia's Belgorod Region
A man was killed in Russia's Belgorod region after a shell hit his home. Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, has been a frequent target since Russia's invasion in 2022, although recent attacks have decreased as Russia intensifies efforts in Ukraine.
A tragic incident unfolded in Russia's Belgorod region when a shell struck a private residence, resulting in the death of a man. This was confirmed by regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in a Telegram post on Saturday.
The Belgorod region, which shares borders with Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions, has been a constant target of Kyiv's forces following the dispatch of Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
While the frequency of such strikes has decreased in recent months, this comes as Russia has escalated its offensive moves against adjacent Ukrainian territories.
