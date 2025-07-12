Fatal Shelling Incident in Russia's Belgorod Region

A tragic incident unfolded in Russia's Belgorod region when a shell struck a private residence, resulting in the death of a man. This was confirmed by regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in a Telegram post on Saturday.

The Belgorod region, which shares borders with Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions, has been a constant target of Kyiv's forces following the dispatch of Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

While the frequency of such strikes has decreased in recent months, this comes as Russia has escalated its offensive moves against adjacent Ukrainian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)