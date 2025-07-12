Mob Lynching Sparks Curfew in Arunachal Pradesh's Roing Town

A curfew was declared in Roing town, Arunachal Pradesh, following the violent lynching of Riaz-Ul Kurim, a migrant worker from Assam, accused of sexually assaulting eight young girls.

The incident spotlighted significant security lapses at a local hostel, where Kurim allegedly accessed vulnerable children due to inadequate safety measures.

Investigations have been launched into both the assaults and the mob's actions, with police registering multiple cases. Curfews and additional security have been deployed to stabilize the area, while the school and hostel face scrutiny for negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)