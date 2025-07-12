Left Menu

US 'Visa Integrity Fee' to Double Costs for Indian Travelers

Indian students, tourists, and business travelers planning trips to the US might face significantly higher costs due to a new 'visa integrity fee.' This fee, part of legislation signed by President Trump, will affect various non-immigrant visa categories. Although specifics are pending, increased costs are anticipated by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:27 IST
Indian students, tourists, and business travelers heading to the United States could soon encounter fees more than double the current visa costs. This potential increase is driven by a newly imposed 'visa integrity fee' under legislation endorsed by President Donald Trump. Immigration service consultants are cautioning about this looming financial burden.

The controversial fee is highlighted in the 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' now a law, and has been closely monitored by immigration experts and firms facilitating overseas education since President Trump enacted his tax reduction package.

According to Sanjeev Rai of Hyderabad Overseas Consultants, the extra fee, impacting nearly all non-immigrant visa categories, could apply from January 2026. Although exact amounts haven't been officially announced, Indian applicants could face substantial additional costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

