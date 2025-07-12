Stalled Gaza Ceasefire Talks: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

The ongoing ceasefire talks aimed at halting the conflict in Gaza are facing significant challenges due to disputes over Israeli troop withdrawals. Sources from both Palestine and Israel, involved in the negotiations in Doha, revealed these roadblocks on Saturday.

Despite the hurdles, discussions over a U.S.-proposed 60-day ceasefire are set to continue. Medics in Gaza reported that Israeli troops killed 17 people seeking food aid on Saturday, marking the most recent mass shooting in a U.S.-backed aid distribution system that the U.N. claims has resulted in 800 fatalities over six weeks.

Witness reports indicate that individuals were shot in the head and torso, with bodies wrapped in white shrouds observed at Nasser Hospital. Israeli military maintains that no evidence supports claims of harm from their troops' warning shots. Talks between Israel and Hamas in Qatar are ongoing, with the aim of negotiating hostages' release, troop withdrawal, and ending the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)