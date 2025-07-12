Left Menu

Revamping India's Legal System: Challenges and Future Directions

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai addresses India's legal challenges, advocating for reform and urging students to study abroad on scholarships. He highlights judicial delays, praises the constitution's role, and encourages young graduates to prioritize integrity over peer pressure in career decisions.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai shed light on the formidable challenges facing the Indian legal system during a convocation at Nalsar University of Law. He pointed out that trial delays often span decades, affecting justice delivery and emphasized the role of India's brightest legal minds in finding solutions.

Justice Gavai further recognized the pivotal role played by Dr. B R Ambedkar in framing a constitution that has kept India united for 75 years. Touching upon the criticisms of the constitution's federal and centric nature, he reiterated the importance of pursuing economic, social, and political justice for all citizens.

He also advised new law graduates to seek mentors for their integrity and warned against succumbing to peer pressures of obtaining foreign degrees. Justice Gavai underlined structural issues in Indian legal education, stressing the need for nurturing academic environments to retain and attract top talents in the field.

