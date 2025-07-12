Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Four Young Lives in Chhattisgarh

A tragic incident claimed the lives of four young children in the Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The victims, aged between five and eight, drowned in a village pond, according to police reports.

The children, identified as Pushpanjali Srivas, her brother Tushar, Khyati Kenvat, and Ambika Yadav, had returned from school around noon. After having their lunch, they ventured out to play in Bhainstara village, located within the Baloda police station limits.

Their absence alerted family members, prompting a desperate search. Clothes discovered on the pond's bank led to their tragic discovery. Despite rapid transport to Baloda community health center, they were pronounced dead on arrival. An accidental death report has been filed, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)