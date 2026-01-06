EU Moves to Support Farmers with Early Access to Funds

The European Commission, under President Ursula von der Leyen, has suggested allowing member states early access to 2028-2034 agricultural funds. This initiative aims to boost support for farmers amid discussions on a trade agreement with the South American bloc, Mercosur.

In a letter to EU member states and the parliament, von der Leyen emphasized the importance of making additional resources available as of 2028. "I propose that member states will have access to up to two-thirds of the amount normally available for the midterm review," she stated.

The proposal comes ahead of a crucial meeting with agriculture ministers, seeking to persuade Italy and others to accept the trade deal with Mercosur. The move could mobilize around €45 billion ($52.70 billion) to support farmers.

