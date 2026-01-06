Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Liquidation of JS University Amid Fake Degree Scandal

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has decided to liquidate JS University in Firozabad following reports of fake degree issuance and other irregularities. An interim committee will protect student interests during this process. This decision follows arrests and multiple inquiries that confirmed the misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:51 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the liquidation of JS University in Firozabad on Tuesday following multiple inquiries into allegations of fake degree distribution and other irregularities, according to Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay.

During a briefing after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Upadhyay revealed the decision concerns JS University located in Shikohabad, Firozabad district. An interim committee, led by the vice-chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, has been established to protect the interests of approximately 4,000 students currently enrolled. The committee will manage the university's operations throughout the liquidation process.

The university, founded in 2015, gained notoriety last year after media reports claimed that it issued fake degrees and marksheets to candidates in the Rajasthan Physical Education Teachers' Examination, 2022. Arrests were made following these claims. Inquiries under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act and by the Economic Offences Wing confirmed the allegations, leading to cabinet approval for liquidation. All university records will now be held by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, which will authenticate issued documents.

