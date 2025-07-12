Left Menu

Sonali Mishra: Breaking Barriers as First Woman RPF Head

Senior IPS officer Sonali Mishra becomes the first woman to lead the Railways Protection Force as Director General, following approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. She succeeds Manoj Yadava and will serve until October 31, 2026, overseeing railway security in India.

Updated: 12-07-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark appointment, Sonali Mishra has become the first woman to head the Railways Protection Force (RPF), marking a significant achievement in her illustrious career. The announcement was made by officials on Saturday.

Mishra, a 1993 batch IPS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has received the nod from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Her leadership role will extend until her superannuation on October 31, 2026, as per a directive from the Personnel Ministry.

Currently serving as the additional director general (selection) in the Madhya Pradesh Police, Mishra will take over from Manoj Yadava, who is set to retire in July. Under her leadership, the RPF will continue to ensure the safety of railway property and passengers across the country.

