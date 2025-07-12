Left Menu

Arrests Made in Disturbing Railway Station Crime

Two men, including a railway employee, have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 35-year-old woman in an empty train coach at Kurukshetra station. The victim lost a leg in the incident. A Special Investigation Team has been formed for further investigation, and inquiries into additional culprits are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:19 IST
In a shocking development, two men, one of whom is a railway employee, have been apprehended in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 35-year-old woman in an empty train coach at Kurukshetra station. The Government Railway Police (GRP) revealed the breakthrough on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Bhajan, a railway technician, and Shivam, who has prior theft cases against him, allegedly assaulted the woman. The case emerged as investigations continued into the incident that initially was believed to have occurred at Panipat station.

The woman's ordeal became even more distressing as she lost a leg when a train rolled over her following the assault. Authorities have formed a Special Investigation Team to delve deeper into the case, and further arrests are possible as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

