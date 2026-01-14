Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Crane Falls on Thai Passenger Train

A construction crane fell on a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, killing at least 12 people. The crane was part of an elevated railway project. The incident caused the train to derail and catch fire. Authorities are searching for any trapped passengers.

Tragedy Strikes as Crane Falls on Thai Passenger Train
A tragic accident occurred in northeastern Thailand when a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 individuals, officials reported.

The crane was being utilized for constructing an elevated high-speed railway when it toppled over, striking a train en route from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province. This catastrophic event led the train to derail and ignite in flames, according to the Nakhon Ratchasima Public Relations Department.

In a Facebook statement, the department assured the public that the fire was under control and detailed the ongoing efforts by rescuers to locate and assist any individuals who might still be trapped inside the derailed carriages.

