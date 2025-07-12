Left Menu

Court Grants Travel Permit to Aide Accused of Assaulting MP

A Delhi court permitted Bibhav Kumar, aide to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, facing charges of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, to travel abroad for a family vacation. Despite accusations, the court highlighted Kumar's obligations towards family, emphasizing no flight risk. His bail conditions were reviewed without objections.

Bibhav Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has permitted Bibhav Kumar, an aide to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, to travel abroad for a family vacation despite facing charges of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The court ruled that Kumar is not at flight risk, allowing the trip to Sri Lanka from August 13-22.

Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh justified his decision by stressing that Kumar has a right and duty to his family. In an order dated July 7, the court noted no objectionable conduct since Kumar's bail, affirming he is entitled to travel abroad. The prosecution did not contest the order regarding his passport renewal.

Judge Singh imposed conditions for Kumar's travel, including a Rs five lakh fixed deposit receipt. Kumar must inform the court within 72 hours of his return, without any extension of stay permitted. He was previously granted bail by the Supreme Court in September after being arrested in May last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

