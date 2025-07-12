Crime Wave in Bihar: Rising Murders Spark Outcry

In a tragic incident that has added to the growing concerns over crime in Bihar, a 60-year-old woman named Sushila Devi was shot dead in Nalanda on Saturday morning. The district, also the home turf of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, witnessed the outrage that is becoming increasingly common throughout the state.

Sushila Devi, employed at a Patna hospital, was returning from her agricultural field in Doiya village when she was ambushed by assailants who fatally shot her in the head. Authorities rushed her to the nearest hospital, only to be declared dead on arrival, according to Sadar-2 Sub-divisional Police Officer Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal.

The authorities have initiated a murder investigation, with early indications pointing to a property-related dispute as the motive, although further probing is underway. This incident is among a series of murders that have jolted the state capital recently, prompting criticism from opposition parties and public figures like NDA partner and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who questioned the state police's ability to handle the surging violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)