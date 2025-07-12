Tragedy at Vasant Vihar: Drunk Driving Horror Unfolds

A shocking incident unfolded in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area when a drunk driver in an Audi car allegedly ran over five individuals sleeping on a footpath. Among the victims were two couples and an eight-year-old girl, all of whom sustained injuries, according to police reports on Saturday.

The tragic event occurred around 1:45 am on July 9. Police officials apprehended the driver, 40-year-old Utsav Shekhar, confirming through medical reports that he was intoxicated at the time. The injured victims were soon transported to nearby hospitals for immediate treatment.

The victims have been identified as Ladhi and her daughter Bimla, her husband Sabami alias Chirma, along with Ram Chander and his wife Narayani, all hailing from Rajasthan. Preliminary investigations and eyewitness statements indicated that the white Audi car plowed over the victims as they slept, prompting legal proceedings against Shekhar and further investigation into the sequence of events.

