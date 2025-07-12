Left Menu

Srinagar's Contested Memory: Denial of Homage to July 13 Martyrs

The Srinagar district magistrate rejected the National Conference's request to honor 22 individuals killed in 1931 by the Dogra king's forces. Opposition leader Mehbooba Mufti criticized the legislative assembly's rejection of a holiday declaration for the date. The police warned against violations, while NC leader Tanvir Sadiq emphasized its significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:59 IST
The Srinagar district magistrate has denied the National Conference's request to pay homage to the 22 individuals hailed as 'martyrs' in 1931 by forces of the Dogra king. The party intended to visit the martyrs' graveyard in Naqshband Sahib on July 13, a date significant in Kashmiri history.

The police have issued a public advisory advising citizens not to proceed to Khawaja Bazar, Nowhatta, or face legal action. Meanwhile, the National Conference expressed disappointment at the denial, calling it 'deeply unfortunate' and stressing the day's historical importance.

While opposition leaders lament the decision, legislative speaker Abdul Rahim Rather refuted claims made by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti about the rejection of a resolution to declare a July 13 holiday. The day was removed from holidays after the 2019 reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir.

