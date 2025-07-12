Tensions Rise as Pro-Palestinian Group Faces Ban
Over 40 people were arrested in London during a protest against the government's designation of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization. Demonstrators gathered under statues of Gandhi and Mandela to oppose the ban, leading to increased police presence and numerous arrests. Other protests took place across the UK.
In central London, tensions escalated as more than 40 individuals were arrested on Saturday during a protest against the government's recent decision to categorize Palestine Action as a terrorist organization. The move follows the group's break-in at a Royal Air Force base.
The Metropolitan Police reported that by late afternoon, 42 people had been detained, predominantly for showing support for the proscribed organization. This includes actions such as chanting, wearing related clothing, or displaying related symbols. One additional arrest was made for common assault.
Protester gatherings continued for the second week at iconic sites in Parliament Square, beneath the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. Demonstrations extended beyond London, with similar events occurring in Manchester, Cardiff, and Londonderry, further highlighting the divisive nature of the government's decision.
