Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Electricity Privatization Plans

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP of intending to privatize Uttar Pradesh's Electricity Department, which he claims will lead to higher bills for citizens. Yadav criticizes the lack of progress in power generation under BJP rule and blames the government for poor electricity conditions across the state.

Updated: 12-07-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 23:41 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Electricity Privatization Plans
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of planning to privatize Uttar Pradesh's Electricity Department, claiming it will result in inflated bills for consumers. Yadav criticized the BJP's governance, asserting there has been no progress in power generation, transmission, and distribution during their tenure.

He highlighted widespread dissatisfaction and protests against the current power situation, especially affecting farmers during paddy transplantation. Yadav argued that the ruling government's failure to improve the electricity supply indicates their intent to sell it to private entities.

The former chief minister further claimed that existing power plants built during the Samajwadi Party's tenure are providing electricity and criticized the BJP for blaming state employees to justify privatization efforts. He urged citizens to recognize the disparity between the BJP's promises and actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

