Knife Attack in Delhi: Unraveling the Enmity Behind the Crime

In a startling incident in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, the police have apprehended a 19-year-old man, Krishna alias Behra, and two minors for allegedly attacking an e-rickshaw driver with a knife. The assailants targeted the victim due to a longstanding enmity, a police official revealed on Saturday.

The attack, which took place near the DDA Flats around 10:30 PM on July 11, was reported to the police at 10:57 PM. Authorities quickly responded and seized the weapon from the accused. The victim, Sahil, aged 19, sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he received prompt medical attention.

An investigation has been launched after a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While Krishna did not have a prior criminal record, legal processes are underway for the minors involved. The police are continuing their inquiries to fully understand the circumstances and other potential suspects connected to the case.