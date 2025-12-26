Left Menu

Fire at e-rickshaw charging station in Delhi's Bindapur

A fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in Delhis Bindapur area on Friday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.The DFS received a call about the blaze at 10.57 am and rushed two fire tenders to the spot, he said.The fire was brought under control and completely doused within a short time, preventing it from spreading to nearby areas, the officer said. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 14:06 IST
A fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in Delhi's Bindapur area on Friday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The DFS received a call about the blaze at 10.57 am and rushed two fire tenders to the spot, he said.

''The fire was brought under control and completely doused within a short time, preventing it from spreading to nearby areas,'' the officer said. No injuries were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

