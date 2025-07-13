Tragedy Strikes: Rural Health Officer Fatally Shot in Patna

A 50-year-old rural health officer was shot dead in Pipra, Patna, officials reported on Saturday.

Surendra Kumar was attacked in Sheikhpura village in the evening while tending to his field. Villagers rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots and found Kumar unconscious with a bullet injury, explained Sub-Divisional Police Officer Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh.

Despite being swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, Kumar succumbed to his injuries. The incident adds to a week of violence in Patna, following recent high-profile murders, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)