Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Rural Health Officer Fatally Shot in Patna

Surendra Kumar, a 50-year-old rural health officer, was allegedly shot dead in Pipra, Patna. The incident occurred in Sheikhpura village while Kumar was at his field. Following gunshots, villagers discovered Kumar injured. He succumbed at a nearby hospital, marking the latest in a series of recent murders in Patna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-07-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 02:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Rural Health Officer Fatally Shot in Patna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old rural health officer was shot dead in Pipra, Patna, officials reported on Saturday.

Surendra Kumar was attacked in Sheikhpura village in the evening while tending to his field. Villagers rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots and found Kumar unconscious with a bullet injury, explained Sub-Divisional Police Officer Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh.

Despite being swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, Kumar succumbed to his injuries. The incident adds to a week of violence in Patna, following recent high-profile murders, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025