Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Leads Opposition Strategy Amid Tumultuous Monsoon Session

Sonia Gandhi is preparing to chair a crucial meeting to devise Congress's strategy for a contentious Monsoon session of Parliament. The opposition aims to challenge the government's plans, including reforms in atomic energy. Key issues like electoral roll revisions and foreign interventions will also be discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 09:56 IST
Sonia Gandhi Leads Opposition Strategy Amid Tumultuous Monsoon Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi is set to lead a vital meeting as Congress prepares its strategy for the Monsoon session of Parliament. With a heavy legislative agenda, confrontations are expected between the government and opposition parties on various critical issues.

Much focus will be placed on concerns raised by opposition parties regarding the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Additionally, the Congress continues to press for discussions on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, along with broader diplomatic efforts following those events.

Party sources have indicated several prominent leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, will attend the meeting. The session's duration has been extended, with the government planning legislative reforms to introduce private sector participation in the atomic energy sector, amid staunch resistance from the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025