Sonia Gandhi Leads Opposition Strategy Amid Tumultuous Monsoon Session
Sonia Gandhi is preparing to chair a crucial meeting to devise Congress's strategy for a contentious Monsoon session of Parliament. The opposition aims to challenge the government's plans, including reforms in atomic energy. Key issues like electoral roll revisions and foreign interventions will also be discussed.
Sonia Gandhi is set to lead a vital meeting as Congress prepares its strategy for the Monsoon session of Parliament. With a heavy legislative agenda, confrontations are expected between the government and opposition parties on various critical issues.
Much focus will be placed on concerns raised by opposition parties regarding the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Additionally, the Congress continues to press for discussions on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, along with broader diplomatic efforts following those events.
Party sources have indicated several prominent leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, will attend the meeting. The session's duration has been extended, with the government planning legislative reforms to introduce private sector participation in the atomic energy sector, amid staunch resistance from the opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
