Vijay Criticizes DMK: Calls for Justice Over Custodial Deaths

Actor-politician Vijay criticized the DMK government for alleged custodial deaths and called it an 'empty, publicity-model' regime. Speaking at a protest rally, Vijay demanded justice for the victims' families and questioned the DMK's actions, linking the Ajith Kumar case to previous incidents under the AIADMK regime.

Updated: 13-07-2025 13:39 IST
Vijay Criticizes DMK: Calls for Justice Over Custodial Deaths
Actor-politician Vijay launched a scathing critique of the DMK government, accusing it of failing to address custodial deaths and branding it as an 'empty, publicity-model' administration. During a protest rally held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Chennai, Vijay highlighted the case of Ajith Kumar, a custodial torture victim, and criticized the government for its handling of the incident.

Vijay held a placard reading 'Sorry Vendam, Needhi Vendum (We want justice, not sorry)' and urged Chief Minister Stalin to extend apologies and solatium to the families of all 24 victims of alleged custodial torture under the DMK regime since 2021. He accused the government of seeking refuge behind the CBI instead of addressing these issues head-on.

Questioning the DMK's governance, Vijay asked why the state requires court intervention in these matters and criticized the government for its lack of effective responses. He warned that unless improvements are made, public pressure might force the DMK to take corrective actions. Vijay's remarks highlight ongoing concerns about human rights and justice in Tamil Nadu.

