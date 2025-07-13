Dushyant Dave: A Legal Luminary Bids Farewell

After an illustrious 48-year career, Dushyant Dave, a prominent senior advocate and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, has announced his retirement from the legal profession.

In a heartfelt message sent via WhatsApp, Dave, who recently turned 70, expressed his gratitude and fulfillment from decades in the field of law.

Starting his legal journey in Gujarat in 1978, Dave moved to Delhi in the mid-80s, rising to become a leading lawyer in the Supreme Court. In 1998, he was recognized as a senior advocate, carrying forward a legacy influenced by his father, Justice Arvind Dave of the Gujarat High Court.