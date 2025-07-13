Maharashtra's Bold Step Against Urban Naxalism: A New Security Bill
The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, aims to combat 'urban Naxalism' with stringent measures, including up to seven years of imprisonment. Passed recently, it has sparked debates, though it claims not to curtail protest rights. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes a strategic crackdown on extremist infiltration.
The Maharashtra government, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has introduced a formidable tool in the fight against 'urban Naxalism' through the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024. This piece of legislation promises tough action, with penalties including up to seven years' imprisonment and fines reaching Rs 5 lakh. The bill, which has sailed through both the state assembly and council, pending the governor's assent, is viewed as a crucial step in countering Left-wing extremist activities that have reportedly infiltrated various urban institutions.
Addressing concerns over the bill's potential to intrude on free speech, Fadnavis assured that the legislation does not impinge upon individuals' rights to protest or criticize the government. He affirmed that the bill underwent extensive scrutiny and a wholehearted democratic process, incorporating 12,000 suggestions, and receiving unanimous approval from a joint select committee. Critics, he suggests, may be misinformed if they oppose it without understanding its provisions.
Asserting the importance of updating India's legal framework, Fadnavis echoed sentiments from the Chief Justice of India about the legal system's urgent need for reform. He highlighted the Modi government's new laws aimed at overhauling the criminal justice system and enhancing transparency and efficiency in judicial proceedings. These efforts, he indicated, are part of a larger move to adapt India's legal apparatus to contemporary challenges.
