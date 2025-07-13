EU Extends Suspension of Retaliatory Tariffs Amid Tense Trade Negotiations with U.S.
The European Union has decided to extend its suspension of countermeasures against U.S. tariffs until early August to seek a negotiated trade solution. Despite threats of increased U.S. tariffs, the EU remains committed to diplomacy while preparing additional countermeasures if necessary.
The European Union will continue to hold off from implementing retaliatory measures against U.S. tariffs, extending the suspension until early August as negotiations persist. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the intention to find a diplomatic resolution with the United States.
The trade tension escalated after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a 30% tariff on EU imports starting August 1. Despite extended talks, Trump's move could complicate ongoing discussions. Von der Leyen assured that the EU would prepare further countermeasures to protect its interests.
The initial package of countermeasures affecting $24.6 billion in U.S. goods was paused to allow for negotiation. A potential second package covering $72 billion in goods is under consideration but awaits member states' approval. The EU's Anti-Coercion Instrument remains unused, as current conditions do not warrant its application.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sanction Boomerang: Europe's Economic Strains in Face of Russian Countermeasures
Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump: A Political Clash Over Tax and Subsidies
European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament, reports AP.
Keir Starmer to Meet Donald Trump in Scotland