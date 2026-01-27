Left Menu

EU-India Fashion Diplomacy: Ursula von der Leyen's Sartorial Elegance Shines in Delhi

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit to India is making headlines, not just for diplomatic achievements but also for her elegant wardrobe. Her choice of attire, including Indian designer creations, highlights the blend of fashion and diplomacy, capturing global attention and celebrating Indian craftsmanship.

Updated: 27-01-2026 23:24 IST
EU-India Fashion Diplomacy: Ursula von der Leyen's Sartorial Elegance Shines in Delhi
  • India

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit to India has drawn attention not only for its diplomatic significance but also for her choice of wardrobe, which has sparked widespread interest.

The EU leader's sartorial choices during her public engagements in Delhi, including at prominent events like India's Republic Day celebrations, have caught the eye of both political and fashion observers.

The luxurious Indian designs she sported highlight the intersection of international diplomacy and fashion, underscoring the global significance of Indian craftsmanship and design on the world stage.

